Military
Community Invited to Memorial Day Ceremony Hosted by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation
Hundreds of veterans and community members came out for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation’s 2015 Memorial Day ceremony. (Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation)
By Amy Bernstein for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation | May 23, 2016 | 1:45 p.m.
Veterans, their families and the community are invited to join the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation from 10-11 a.m. this Memorial Day (Monday, May 30) at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, for a free ceremony honoring all who have died in military service to our country.
The ceremony will include a patriotic program, including bagpipe players and a flyover of vintage military aircraft doing two passes, the final one being “The Missing Man” formation.
Ample seating areas and parking will be provided. Early arrival is encouraged, as the program will begin promptly at 10 a.m.
Please call 805.969.0695 to make group reservations. For more information, call 805.259.4394 or visit www.pcvf.org.
— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.