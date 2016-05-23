Community Invited to Memorial Day Ceremony Hosted by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

Military

Ample seating areas and parking will be provided. Early arrival is encouraged, as the program will begin promptly at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will include a patriotic program, including bagpipe players and a flyover of vintage military aircraft doing two passes, the final one being “The Missing Man” formation.

Veterans, their families and the community are invited to join the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation from 10-11 a.m. this Memorial Day (Monday, May 30) at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, for a free ceremony honoring all who have died in military service to our country.

