Community Invited to Safety Day on Stearns Wharf on Nov. 8

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, the Stearns Wharf Business Association and the city’s Waterfront Department will be hosting a Safety Day on Stearns Wharf.

Come out, enjoy the sun and meet Santa Barbara’s first-response agencies. There will be equipment and displays from our fire and police departments, Harbor Patrol, American Red Cross, Southern California Edison and many more.

This is a free event open to the public. Come and learn valuable safety and preparedness tips, while enjoying the many facets of Stearns Wharf and the city’s waterfront area.

Children can join the treasure hunt in an Interactive Passport game and win prizes provided by the Stearns Wharf Merchants.

Please note that Stearns Wharf will be closed to through traffic, limited parking will be available in the Valet Parking area by the Harbor Restaurant and also at the Palm Park and Garden Street parking lots. This will be a fun family event for all.

— Yolanda McGlinchey is the emergency services manager for the City of Santa Barbara.