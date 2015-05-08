Public Invited to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital’s Rededication Celebration

From 1 to 3 p.m. this Saturday, the public is invited to the Rededication & Community Celebration at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang.

“Please join our staff, physicians, volunteers, donors and area leaders as we celebrate the completion of the hospital’s $12 million state-mandated seismic upgrade and renovation project," said Wende Cappetta, vice president of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. "We will rededicate the facility to our community who gave generously helping us reach our $7 million goal and our partners, Cottage Health System, who funded the remaining $5 million. Thank you to the community for your tremendous support!”

Members of the community will have the opportunity to learn about the hospital facilities and services and enjoy refreshments during the event. The rededication ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. and feature these speakers: Cappetta, Cottage Health System Board of Directors chair Robert E.M. Nourse, Cottage Health System President/CEO Ron Werft and St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Rector the Rev. Randall Day.

Free parking is available in nearby lots, and carpooling is strongly encouraged.

Beginning in 1962, the hospital was funded with a grassroots community effort by a large group of dedicated volunteers spearheaded by the Auxiliary’s 58 charter members. More than 1,225 donors contributed $352,391 toward the building of an 18,211-square-foot facility with 32 patient beds at a final building cost of $487,000.

The facility, then known as Santa Ynez Valley Hospital, opened on Nov. 9, 1964, with the arrival of a pharmaceutical license at 10 a.m.; and by the end of the day, the first baby had been born and a total of eight patients were admitted. The hospital became affiliated with Cottage Health System in April 1995 and the name changed to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. In 2014, the hospital had 90 employees that provided 660 days of in-patient care and handled 7,238 visits to the Emergency Department.

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital has received many awards over its 50 years of service, yet a very prestigious honor was received in 2014 from the National Rural Health Association as one of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the nation for best practices in patient satisfaction.

The nonprofit Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang provides high-quality outpatient surgical services, inpatient care, comprehensive imaging (including MRI, CT, digital mammography, ultrasound, X-ray), on-site laboratory, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, physicians specialty clinic and 24-hour emergency services to the community.

SYVCH is part of the nonprofit Cottage Health System — the parent organization of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and its associated Cottage Children’s Hospital and Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital — guided by a volunteer board of directors from the greater Santa Barbara community. Last year, the Cottage hospitals provided inpatient care for 20,000 people, treated 72,000 patients through their 24-hour emergency departments and helped deliver 2,400 newborns.

For more information, call 805.688.6431 or click here.

— Laura Kath is a public relations coordinator for Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.