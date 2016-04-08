Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 11:33 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Community Invited to Step Forward for Mental Health at Annual Walk for Mental Wellness

Walkers in the 2015 Walk for Mental Wellness helped raise funds for the Mental Wellness Center. (Mental Wellness Center photo)
By Daniella Alkobi for the Mental Wellness Center | April 8, 2016 | 5:05 p.m.

Hundreds of community members will go the extra mile Friday, May 6, 2016, to show support for those affected by mental illness, by participating in the annual Walk for Mental Wellness, led by the Mental Wellness Center.

The 5K Sunset Beach Walk will take place at 5 p.m. at the East Beach Bathhouse, located at 1118 E Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara. 

Kicking off Mental Health Month in May, the Walk was created to raise awareness of mental health and to generate funding critical to the mission of the Mental Wellness Center. 

“There’s no better way to celebrate our mental wellness than to end the week by soaking up the fresh air and taking in Santa Barbara’s beach views at sunset,” said Annmarie Cameron, CEO of the Mental Wellness Center.

“The Walk for Mental Wellness reminds us that mental health is a community issue and that taking proper care of our mental well-being is vital to all our lives. The funds we raise will allow us continue to educate and empower individuals and families in the community who are affected by mental illness and provide a supportive path to mental wellness.” 

The Mental Wellness Center is a private nonprofit organization providing recovery, education and family services to adults and families in Santa Barbara affected by mental illness.

For the third year, the Mental Wellness Center is teaming up to host the 5K Walk in partnership with Active Minds at UCSB, the local chapter of the nation's only student-based mental health advocacy program on college campuses. 

Registration for the Walk is now open. Individuals and teams can register online at mhainsb.donorpages.com/Walk2016 or by calling 805.884.8440.

Participants can also register at the event between 4-5 p.m. All participants are invited to stick around for dinner and live entertainment at 6:30 p.m.

The registration fee is $50 for general participants and $20 for students and includes a free event t-shirt, dinner provided by East Beach Grill and live music by Upstream, a reggae and Caribbean music band, and Aiga, a four-piece ukulele band.

All the funds raised will benefit the Mental Wellness Center’s local programs and services.

The 5K Sunset Beach Walk for Mental Wellness begins with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. and the walk stepping off at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2016, at East Beach Bathhouse. 

For more information, contact Debbie Terhune at 805.884.8440 or [email protected] or visit www.MentalWellnessCenter.org.

Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing the Mental Wellness Center.

