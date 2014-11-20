Community Invited to Thanksgiving Day Service at Christian Science Church

Area residents who wish to celebrate their gratitude for the ways God has blessed them are invited to come to the Thanksgiving Day church service at First Church of Christ, Scientist, Santa Barbara at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 27.

Those who study Christian Science and worship at the local Christian Science church practice the laws of God that Christ Jesus relied on when he healed the sick, cleansed the lepers and raised the dead.

Similar healings were performed in the Boston area by the church’s founder, Mary Baker Eddy, following her healing of serious injuries in 1866, sustained after a fall on the ice. Her physician had done all he could for her, so she asked for her Bible. After reading a healing account of Jesus, she felt well enough to get up, completely healed, after which she taught hundreds of others how to heal in Jesus’ name for many years.

Those who attend this Thanksgiving Day service will hear readings from the King James Bible and the textbook Eddy wrote, called Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, as well as testimonies given by students of Christian Science who have been helped and healed by reading her book together with the Bible.

The church is a well-known Santa Barbara landmark located at 120 E. Valerio St., between Santa Barbara and Anacapa streets, where ample parking is available.

Children are welcome at the service, and child care is also open for youngsters while their parents attend the Thanksgiving Day service.

— Jonatha King is a publicist representing First Church of Christ, Scientist, Santa Barbara.