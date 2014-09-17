Community Invited to Triple Impact for Foodbank During ‘Give a Meal’ Campaign

Nearly 49 million Americans struggle with hunger. But thanks to generous support from the community, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is able to end hunger for one in four residents throughout the county each year.

To do so, the Foodbank requires the resources to move millions of pounds of food and to purchase food when donations run low.

This month, during Hunger Action Month, Bank of America has committed to match every individual donation by local supporters 2-to-1 for donations of $10 to $1,000.

During the month of September, follow the simple steps below and triple your impact.

To Donate

» Step 1 — Visit the Bank of America Give a Meal Match page

» Step 2 — Click on “Donate Now” and enter your Santa Barbara County billing ZIP code

» Step 3 — Enter your desired donation amount and use a credit card with a Santa Barbara County billing ZIP code for payment

» Step 4 — Email your receipt to [email protected] so your donation can be added to the count

During the triple match, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will be able to provide 240 meals for every $10 dollars donated, helping even more families and individuals in need.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.