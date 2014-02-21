Community Invited to Water Conservation Workshop in Montecito

Given current drought conditions and severely limited water supplies available to Montecito, it is imperative that we all reduce our water use. We invite you to learn how you can conserve water at home.

Please join us from 6 to 8 p.m. next Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Montecito Union School auditorium, at 385 San Ysidro Road, for a Water Conservation Workshop hosted by the Montecito Union School District and the Montecito Association.

Speakers will include Tom Mosby and Mike Clark from the Montecito Water District, Matt Naftaly from the Santa Barbara County Water Agency and a representative from the Montecito Fire Department.

You can also click here for additional information and links to water conservation information.

— Victoria Greene is executive director of the Montecito Association.