Business

Community Invited to Women’s Economic Ventures’s 25th Anniversary Client Business Expo

By Amy Bernstein for Women’s Economic Ventures | April 6, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

In honor of Women’s Economic Ventures’s 25th anniversary, the community is invited to attend a business expo showcasing local WEV client businesses that have been served over the course of WEV’s 25 years in the community. The event will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. April 28, 2016, at the Cabrillo Pavillion Arts Center. 

Guests will hear brief remarks from WEV CEO and founder Marsha Bailey and be able to patronize local businesses, network and make valuable connections with like-minded entrepreneurs and community members. 

“Starting and operating a business requires hard work, courage and a great support system,“ said Bailey. ”We’re proud to be able to provide comprehensive support to local entrepreneurs to help them start and grow their businesses. We hope the community will join us not only to celebrate WEV’s 25th anniversary but to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions that small businesses make to our local culture and economy.”

All expo vendors are WEV clients and include products like specialty food, unique clothing and accessories, and services like personal styling and wellness, pet care and newborn photography.

The Grandma’s Tamales food truck will be parked nearby to serve dinner.

RSVPs to the free event are not required but are strongly encouraged. To RSVP or learn more, click here.

Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.

