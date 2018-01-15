Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 4:38 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Community Meeting About Montecito Flooding Scheduled in Santa Barbara Tuesday

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 15, 2018 | 3:19 p.m.

A community meeting is scheduled at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Santa Barbara to provide public information on last week's mudslides and flooding in Montecito.

It will be held at the La Cumbre Junior High School auditorium, 2255 Modoc Road, and there will be Spanish language and American Sign Language interpreters available, according to the county. 

Santa Barbara County officials plan to live stream the meeting on the county Facebook page and broadcast it on the public access channel.

Cooperating agencies with the incident command, officials from Santa Barbara County and FEMA specialists are expected to speak.

“We are going to give a lot of information,” county spokeswoman Gina DePinto said. 

Santa Barbara County will open a Local Recovery and Assistance Center Wednesday to serve as a central location for resources and service to help community members recover and rebuild.

The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and closed Sunday at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez.

It will be open to the public through Feb. 3. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 