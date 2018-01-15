Community Meeting About Montecito Flooding Scheduled in Santa Barbara Tuesday

A community meeting is scheduled at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Santa Barbara to provide public information on last week's mudslides and flooding in Montecito.

It will be held at the La Cumbre Junior High School auditorium, 2255 Modoc Road, and there will be Spanish language and American Sign Language interpreters available, according to the county.

Santa Barbara County officials plan to live stream the meeting on the county Facebook page and broadcast it on the public access channel.

Cooperating agencies with the incident command, officials from Santa Barbara County and FEMA specialists are expected to speak.

“We are going to give a lot of information,” county spokeswoman Gina DePinto said.

Santa Barbara County will open a Local Recovery and Assistance Center Wednesday to serve as a central location for resources and service to help community members recover and rebuild.

The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and closed Sunday at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez.

It will be open to the public through Feb. 3.

