Community Meeting Regarding Proposed Affordable Housing Project to Be Held in Santa Maria

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | March 21, 2016 | 8:35 a.m.

The City of Santa Maria is collaborating with the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County to host a community meeting regarding a proposed project that would house families with special needs, including veterans, formerly homeless individuals and families and others with special needs.

The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2016, at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley, located at 901 N. Railroad Avenue. 

Both child care and Spanish-language translation will be available.

The Residences at Depot Street include a total of 80 residential units, divided between two separate buildings. The units include studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom units. The buildings are proposed to be three stories and served by elevator and communal stairs.

An off-street parking area and carports would be provided.  Carports along the western boundary would accommodate solar panels. 

Project funding may require that the buildings be constructed in two distinct phases on the site plan.

In addition to the living units, there would be interior common meeting areas for resident support services, a community meeting room, computer lab and clinic. 

Landscaped areas are provided off-street for family recreation. The project would also include a small commercial office.

There is currently an office building and several structures associated with the former seed packing house and concrete facility. All of these structures would be removed prior to the proposed development. 

The property is fronted along Depot Street, bound by adjacent grocery market to the south and warehouses to the north and west.

A Q&A session will be held at the conclusion of the presentation. 

For more information, contact John Polanskey, director of housing development, at 805.736.3423.

Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 

