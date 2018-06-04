Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:38 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Community Meeting to Target New Target Store

By Eric Friedman for city of Santa Barbara | April 6, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara City Council Member Eric Friedman will host a community meeting, 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 9, to discuss the new Target that will be opening at the former Galleria building, corner of State Street and La Cumbre Road.

The meeting will be in the Hope School auditorium, 3970 La Colina Road, and will include staff presentations from Santa Barbara Community Development and Public Works departments; and from John Dewes, Target senior development manager.

Purpose of the meeting is to clarify the permitting process, discuss potential effects to traffic and circulation in the area and proposed improvements, and learn about the plans Target has for this location.

There will be a question and answer session for members of the public.

“This is an opportunity for area residents to interact directly with city staff and a Target representative to better understand the permitting process, traffic and circulation issues, and the long-term vision for this location” Friedman said.

“I look forward to this information being shared with members of the public as well as receiving feedback and questions regarding this project,” he said.

—  Eric Friedman for city of Santa Barbara.

 

