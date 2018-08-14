Community Members Can Help Veterans Attend Annual Military Ball

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) is asking the Santa Barbara community to help local veterans attend the 22nd Annual Military Ball Saturday, Nov. 3, at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

The Military Ball is a formal event where veterans, active duty military members, and other community members can connect and celebrate.

The evening will include a cocktail hour, three-course dinner, dancing, and excellence-in-service tributes to those who have selflessly served the country.

Guests will have a chance to bid on historic artifacts and other items in a silent auction before the program begins.

Many veterans live on a limited income and would not be able to attend this type of event without financial assistance.

Community members interested in making a difference in a local veteran’s life can help them attend this event where they will be surrounded by a supportive group of service men and women.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for individuals and businesses in our community to support local veterans,” said John Blankenship, Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation founder.

“The Military Ball is the event of the year for our veterans in the Santa Barbara area, and is a meaningful experience for all who attend,” Blankenship said. “Santa Barbara County is home to so many dedicated veterans and active duty military members.

“Providing an opportunity for them to build camaraderie, be recognized and appreciated for their sacrifices, and feel like a real part of the community always results in a memorable evening.”

Four-star Gen. Robin Rand will serve as this year’s keynote speaker. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1974 and graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1979.

Rand is commander, Air Force Global Strike Command and commander, Air Forces Strategic, U.S. Strategic Command. He has completed more than 5,100 flying hours, including some 480 combat hours.

Rand is the recipient of numerous military honors, including the Distinguished Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal and Defense Superior Service Medal.

To sponsor a veteran for the Military Ball or to buy general admission tickets, call 805-259-4394 or e-mail [email protected]. Tickets to the Military Ball are $150 each.

For more information about Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, visit www.pcvf.org or call 805-259-4394.

— Andy Silverman for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.