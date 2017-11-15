Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:50 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Community Members Share Ideas for State Street Underpass Revitalization Project

Lighting, interactive art elements and reconfigured lanes for cars and bikes are under consideration for key link in Santa Barbara's downtown

Attendees at a community meeting on the future of the State Street underpass in Santa Barbara share their opinions by placing sticky notes on a bulletin board Wednesday night. Click to view larger
Attendees at a community meeting on the future of the State Street underpass in Santa Barbara share their opinions by placing sticky notes on a bulletin board Wednesday night. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 15, 2017 | 9:57 p.m.

The concrete slabs underneath the Highway 101 overpass, connecting Santa Barbara’s waterfront and lower State Street, could soon come alive with an LED lighting installation or be adorned with murals.

City staff is undertaking a project to redesign the underpass as a safe and inviting destination with lighting, interactive art elements and reconfigured lanes for cars and bikes.

“This is a prominent area of State Street — of the 14 blocks of the downtown corridor, this is a two-block area,” said Nina Johnson, senior assistant to the city administrator. “We have researched cities all over the world, and found examples of cool places where they created unique spaces and solved design challenges for their community. There’s so much that is possible and potential.”

Johnson said the initial project budget is $100,000, and the project cost is expected to grow through community partnerships.

More than 100 residents gathered Wednesday night at the Community Arts Workshop in Santa Barbara to share ideas on how to make the State Street underpass a welcoming destination linking the waterfront to the downtown area.

The underpass project is one effort the city and community partners are tackling to enhance the vibrancy of the downtown corridor, in the wake of vacant businesses along State Street.

Johnson said improving safety and access for pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles is a project priority.

Seven accidents occurred in the area between 2011 to 2013, she said.

“The two intersections on both sides (of the underpass) have the top bicycle-involved accident rate compared to anywhere else in the city,” Johnson said.

The city of Santa Barbara is asking for public input on redesigning the State Street underpass as a safe and inviting destination with lighting, interactive art elements and reconfigured lanes for cars and bikes. Click to view larger
The city of Santa Barbara is asking for public input on redesigning the State Street underpass as a safe and inviting destination with lighting, interactive art elements and reconfigured lanes for cars and bikes. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

At the community meeting, attendees were given sharpie pens, sticky notes, food, wine and an hour to jot down ideas under five different categories such as art and design, sound, interactivity, project concerns and traffic flow.

The blank white posters taped to the walls were filled with hundreds of suggestions.

One comment said “something to follow like the safe yellow brick road,” while another note read “LED lights possible to alter themes. Sound system. Sea and dolphin theme.”

The “stench of urine” and “vandalism” were among the various topics under the concern category.

Attendees expressed ideas about how to reduce sound impact from cars and using technology to mitigate the noise of vehicle echo, engaging art designs and creative solutions to enhance and attract people to the space.

More than 20 residents took to the microphone to share their plans about the future of the underpass.

The speakers said the artist should be local, and whatever plans are used should come from the community.

People suggested adding motion-tracking art, a multimedia space made to showcase work, tile murals that represent Santa Barbara, adding security cameras, wider sidewalks and reducing vehicle lane width, among other ideas.

The city also created a Pinterest board of more than 100 images showing lighting, street elements, sound, landscaping and a new traffic reconfiguration. 

At the end of the workshop, community members were given 10 stickers and asked to mark the concepts they liked.

So what's next?

The workshop notes will be available on the city’s website, Johnson said.

City staff will seek additional project funding and build partnerships, as well as prepare a call for proposals with community input.

A project design team is slated to form with city staff, architects, design professionals, art organizations and artists to review proposals.

The project needs approval from Caltrans' and the Historic Landmarks Commission, and possibly a coastal-development permit.

“We want to move as quickly as possible to release a call for proposals and then review them — we will need talented design professionals to get involved to help select proposals,” Johnson said. “We encourage everyone to get involved and look forward to partnering with different arts organizations, and encourage architects and designers to join.”

The underpass was built in the 1990s, according to Johnson.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Sticky notes fill a bulletin board Wednesday nigh during a community meeting on the future of the State Street underpass in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Sticky notes fill a bulletin board Wednesday nigh during a community meeting on the future of the State Street underpass in Santa Barbara.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 