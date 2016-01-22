Community Members to Take to the Streets for American Heart Association’s Wear Red Day Strut

Business leaders, executives, employees and community leaders will take to State Street Friday, Feb. 5, 2016, from 12:15-1:15 p.m. for the American Heart Association’s Wear Red Day Strut.

The Wear Red Day Strut will start at the corner of State Street and Carillo Street and end at Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara. Please note that the Wear Red Day Strut will be canceled in the event of rain.

The goal of the Wear Red Day Strut is to both raise awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women and encourage participants to take preventive measures to reduce their risk.

The general public is encouraged to participate in this free event to raise awareness about heart disease.

The Wear Day Strut is part of the larger Go Red for Women campaign that takes place nationally in the month of February.

In addition to the Wear Red Day Strut, the American Heart Association will also host the Santa Barbara Go Red For Women Luncheon Friday, Feb. 19, 2016, at the Fess Parker Doubletree Resort.

The Santa Barbara Go Red for Women event will begin with a Health Expo at 10:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon and program at noon.

This year, the Santa Barbara American Heart Association is celebrating 20 years of fighting heart disease for women in Santa Barbara.

In 2003, their annual luncheon moved under the umbrella of the nationally recognized, “Go Red For Women Luncheon.” The Go Red Luncheon for Women is sponsored nationally by Macy’s.

The annual Go Red For Women campaign harnesses the energy, passion and power of women and those who love them to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease.

On a national level, the Go Red For Women movement has resulted in 650,000 women’s lives being saved over the last 10 years.

For more information about the Wear Red Day Strut or the Go Red For Women Luncheon, please visit goredsb.heart.org, call 805.963.8862 or email [email protected].

— Tamara White is the director of communications and marketing at the American Heart Association.