Community Memorial Health System to Offer Free Mammograms to Underinsured Women

Community Memorial Health System’s Healthy Women’s Program is hosting a community outreach day that will offer free mammograms and healthcare education to the first 35 women who qualify. The event will take place at the Centers for Family Health (CFH) in Oxnard Saturday, June 25, 2016.

The women will arrive early at the CFH office located at 2361 E. Vineyard Avenue, where they will be transported to The Breast Center at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, and then back to the CFH office.

This year, an estimated 232,340 new cases of breast cancer occurred in the United States, and early detection and awareness is the key to fighting this life-threatening disease.

The Healthy Women’s Program, provided through Community Memorial Health System, benefits women in the community who are uninsured, underinsured or lack funds to pay for mammograms and follow-up treatment, if necessary.

“These women have nowhere else in the county to go to get these services. That’s why they come to us,” said Petra Luna, education manager for CFH.

The Healthy Women’s Program is made possible through the support of Community Memorial Health System and fortunate support of funds raised by the Saticoy Regional Women’s Club and Heels and Wheels, Community Memorial Health System is able to offer breast cancer screening and treatment and cervical cancer screening to women in our community who lack access to pay for these life-saving exams.

To find out if you qualify for this program, call 805.651.2661. For more information on the Healthy Women’s Program visit www.cmhshealth.org/healthywomen.

Community Memorial Health System is a nonprofit health system that comprises Community Memorial Hospital and Ojai Valley Community Hospital along with the Centers for Family Health serving various communities within and located in Ventura County.

— Mary McCormick is the marketing manager at Community Memorial Health System.