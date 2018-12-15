Community Opens Its Heart to CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive

In the midst of this holiday season, the Santa Barbara Area CHP thanks those who donated toys as part of the annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive. In the Santa Barbara area, 435 toys were collected.

With the assistance of the Unity Shoppe, all the donated toys will be distributed to disadvantaged children and families throughout the Santa Barbara County area.

“It’s wonderful to see, even in these trying times, people helping people,” said Jonathan Gutierrez, public information officer.

“The community heard about the CHiPS for Kids toy drive and graciously donated toys for those who truly needed them,” he said.

“Acts of kindness like this bring about the true meaning of the holiday spirit,” he said.

— Jonathan Gutierrez for California Highway Patrol.