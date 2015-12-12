Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:11 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Spreading Holiday Cheer, Community Parade Heralds ‘Orcutt Christmas Time’

80 entries of children, adults, dogs, horses and bands roll through while volunteers collect food donations for less fortunate

Students from Casa Dei Bambini Montessori School were on a roll during Saturday’s 54th Annual Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade. Click to view larger
Students from Casa Dei Bambini Montessori School were on a roll during Saturday’s 54th Annual Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 12, 2015 | 2:06 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

With sunshine raining down, the 54th Annual Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade marched through town Saturday.

Thousands of people watched from the sidewalks as the 80 bands, floats, classic cars and other entries paraded along Broadway before turning onto Clark Avenue.

Riding in the place of honor as grand marshal was Mark Steller, who with his wife, Wendy, owns Old Town Market.

Steller also served as president and is a founding member of The Old Orcutt Merchants Association, a group of more than 100 business owners. He is active in many other community organizations.

“The parade committee selected Mark because of this long-time commitment to help Old Orcutt grow and thrive as a community,” parade organizers said in a statement.

Saturday’s parade theme was “​Orcutt Christmas Time,” and organizers encouraged spectators and participants to bring canned food items to donate to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Volunteers strolled along the parade route collecting contributions.

The parade occurred the day after Friday night’s Old Town Orcutt Stroll and Tree Lighting, which included bands, carolers, food, drinks, special offers, prizes and more.

The Old Orcutt parade was started more than five decades ago by the Orcutt Volunteer Fire Department, which was disbanded and absorbed into the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Now the parade is organized by the Orcutt Community Foundation and the Orcutt Lions Club.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 