Spreading Holiday Cheer, Community Parade Heralds ‘Orcutt Christmas Time’

80 entries of children, adults, dogs, horses and bands roll through while volunteers collect food donations for less fortunate

With sunshine raining down, the 54th Annual Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade marched through town Saturday.

Thousands of people watched from the sidewalks as the 80 bands, floats, classic cars and other entries paraded along Broadway before turning onto Clark Avenue.

Riding in the place of honor as grand marshal was Mark Steller, who with his wife, Wendy, owns Old Town Market.

Steller also served as president and is a founding member of The Old Orcutt Merchants Association, a group of more than 100 business owners. He is active in many other community organizations.

“The parade committee selected Mark because of this long-time commitment to help Old Orcutt grow and thrive as a community,” parade organizers said in a statement.

Saturday’s parade theme was “​Orcutt Christmas Time,” and organizers encouraged spectators and participants to bring canned food items to donate to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Volunteers strolled along the parade route collecting contributions.

The parade occurred the day after Friday night’s Old Town Orcutt Stroll and Tree Lighting, which included bands, carolers, food, drinks, special offers, prizes and more.

The Old Orcutt parade was started more than five decades ago by the Orcutt Volunteer Fire Department, which was disbanded and absorbed into the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Now the parade is organized by the Orcutt Community Foundation and the Orcutt Lions Club.

