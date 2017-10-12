Visiting Nurse & Hospice Joins Forces With EasyLift Transport

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) has announced it is partnering with another local nonprofit organization, Easy Lift Transportation.

Like VNHC, Easy Lift Transportation provides an array of specialized services to the southern Santa Barbara community, including transportation for VNHC patients and families.

Passengers use vans for medical appointments, work, school, grocery shopping, and quality-of-life activities such as church, recreation and entertainment.

It is through Easy Lift that many VNHC patients — often homebound or elderly and no longer able to drive — are able to complete everyday travel and errands.

As the nation’s population ages and those with physical challenges seek to maintain their independence longer, the need for Easy Lift’s service increases. Because transportation provides the independence vital to maintaining quality of life, VNHC supports Easy Lift in this shared goal.

“The relationship between VNHC and Easy Lift goes back at least 25 years, if not more,” saidd Ernesto Paredes, Easy Lift Transportation executive director. “They have always been at the forefront of their industry, serving our community with integrity and finesse.

"When Rick [Keith] and I spoke about expanding the relationship between Easy Lift and VNHC, it was a no brainer," Paredes said.

"Of course we want to partner with organizations that are serving our community’s most vulnerable," he said. "I see this new partnership as a reinforcement of our work together and an opportunity to create a better community.”

Asked about the inspiration behind VNHC’s contribution, Rick Keith, VNHC Foundation executive director, said:

“This sponsorship is an illustration of the way we all can work together to meet the needs of our community. Nonprofit organizations like ourselves and Easy Lift will continue to collaborate in order to provide much needed services to our community.”

With five new vans on the road, sporting the VNHC logo and brand, Easy Lift will be able to continue providing mobility, dignity and independence to all South Coast residents in need, VNHC said.

For more information about Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, visit www.vnhcsb.org or call 965.5555.

— Kyrie Belme for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.