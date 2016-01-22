Community Rallies Around Orcutt Youth Softball After Burglary

Orcutt youth softball league leaders have been heartened by the outpouring of support after burglars stole thousands of dollars of equipment and supplies just weeks before the opening of the 2016 season.

Officials with Orcutt Youth Softball Association said someone broke into the snack bar and garage behind Lakeview Junior High School between Monday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon, prying opening doors and cutting locks.

A landscaper alerted league leaders to the burglary after the sight of a box of burritos sitting on the bleachers led to the discovery of an open door and a ransacked snack bar.

“So many items were stolen from our snack bar: hotdog machine, coffee makers, commercial fans, sound system, microwave, food, to name the big items we know are gone,” OYSA board member Cheri Hunter said on the group’s Go Fund Me page.

In addition to the snack bar, the thieves raided the garage, stealing a Gator vehicle, generator and pressure washer.

“It’s just so disheartening,” she told Noozhawk on Friday afternoon.

But news of the crime has generate a large response of support and donations.

Home Depot stores in Santa Maria and Lompoc donated a truck-load of supplies — and more.

“But the most unbelievable thing is they are going to do a complete remodel on our snack bar,” she said. “I can’t even put into words just how extraordinary it is.”

Additionally, members of the Santa Barbara Deputy Sheriffs' Association decided to donate $3,000 to the OYSA to help offset their losses and purchase new equipment.

"Our association members heard about the incident, and we knew we had to help out," said Chris Corbett, president of the Deputy Sheriffs' Association, which represents the 450 sheriff’s deputies, dispatchers and district attorney investigators.

"Every crime is wrong and does harm to our community, but this theft of equipment from the softball league struck us as uniquely damaging. That's why we decided to step in and help out,” Corbett said. “We're hoping other countywide associations decide to support their local baseball leagues and similar youth programs."

Kapri Rice, sponsor director for the Orcutt group, said that the donation by the deputy sheriff's association will make a difference on Opening Day.

"All of us at the OYSA are deeply appreciative of the support from our deputy sheriffs' association," Rice said. "We have only a few weeks to replace the key equipment to prepare for our season opening.

“(The) $3,000 from the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs' Association will make a critical difference for us. It's truly gratifying to see our law enforcement professionals engaged in our community."”

Anyone with information regarding the investigation of this incident should contact the Santa Maria Valley substation of the Sheriff’s Office at 805.934-6150.

Officials are trying to assess the total damage, but estimated the initial loss at $15,000.

However, the Gator was recovered Friday morning in a stolen trailer dumped on the side of the road, Hunter said. The vehicle is critical for field maintenance and carting supplies.

“What most of us are thinking is there’s just been so much publicity around here about it that they probably got sketchy and dumped it, thinking there’s no way I’m going to get rid of that,” she said. “

Although the vehicle was returned, the league will need to get new keys before it can return to service.

“We’re all just in heaven. We’re just so grateful that part of it was recovered,” Hunter said.

The tragedy has generated broad support for the league, including from other softball and baseball leagues on the Central Coast.

“People have rallied behind us,” she said.

A day after the page’s creation, the Go Fund Me page had collected more than $1,600 in donations.

Additionally, businesses are sending checks to the league, she said.

For more than 40 years, the nonprofit OYSA has provided “a safe, fun place for thousands of girls to play softball for years,” officials said, with more than 400 players each season.

Despite the possible setback, Hunter said the season won’t be affected, with players set to begin practicing Feb. 9 and the opening ceremony planned for March 5.

“Absolutely, we will be ready to play,” Hunter added.

