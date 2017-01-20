Community Sand Pile Established at JM Park for Lompoc Residents

Starting Friday, the City of Lompoc is establishing a Community Sand Pile at JM Park, located at Chestnut Avenue & A Street.

Citizens will need to bring their own sand bags and shovel and are asked to limit the number of bags filled to 10.

Residents can obtain empty sand bags at a number of local retail outlets. A limited supply of sand and empty sandbags is also available for pickup by residents at Fire Station 1 located at 115 South G Street.

Sandbags are not prefilled and are limited to 10 bags per residence. Residents with appointments must check in at Fire Station 1, obtain instructions as to filling and placing the bags.

Residents are asked to bring their own shovel.

The department is also offering to provide flood risk surveys, by appointment, to city residents. The survey will include determination of the potential for flood water intrusion and recommendations (if warranted) as to the most effective manner in which to protect against flooding.

Residents wishing to make an appointment for a flood risk survey can call 805.736.4513.

The Lompoc Fire Department urges citizens to be Storm Ready. Visit the Aware & Prepare website for additional information and to register for preparedness alerts and emergency messages.

You can remain safe and help prevent damage to your home if you have plans ready in case a serious storm event occurs.