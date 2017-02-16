Community Sand Pile Restocked at JM Park for Lompoc Residents

The Lompoc Fire Department has announced that the city's Community Sand Pile at JM Park, Chestnut Avenue and A Street, has been restocked. Residents will need to bring their own sandbags and shovels and are asked to limit the number of bags filled to 10.

Residents can obtain empty sandbags at a number of local retail outlets. A limited supply of sand and empty sandbags is also available for pickup by residents at Fire Station 1, 115 S. G St.

Sandbags are not prefilled and are limited to 10 bags per residence. Residents must check in at Fire Station 1, obtain instructions as to filling and placing the bags. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel.

The Fire Department is also offering to provide flood-risk surveys, by appointment, to city residents. The survey will include determination of the potential for flood-water intrusion and recommendations (if warranted) as to the most effective manner in which to protect against flooding.

Residents wishing to make an appointment for a flood-risk survey can call 736-4513.

The Fire Department urges residents to be storm ready. Go to http://www.cityoflompoc.com/AwareAndPrepare/ for more information and to register for preparedness alerts and emergency messages.

You can remain safe and help prevent damage to your home if you have plans ready in case a serious storm event occurs.

For more information contact Fire Chief Kurt Latipow @ 315-7087 or [email protected]

— Chief Kurt Latipow for the Lompoc City Fire Department.