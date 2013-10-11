Community Says Tearful Farewell to County Firefighter Allen Escobar

Large contingent from fire and emergency agencies turns out for memorial services in Santa Barbara

A huge continent of local firefighters joined with family and friends Friday to pay their final respects to Santa Barbara County firefighter Allen Escobar.

Escobar, a veteran firefighter with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, died Oct. 1 at age 34, while off duty.

Services were held at Calvary Chapel in Santa Barbara.

Scores of firefighters and other emergency personnel in their dress uniforms saluted as Escobar's casket was carried by pallbearers into the church.

During the ceremony, Escobar's wife, Tayanna, was presented with the flag from his coffin by county Fire Chief Michael Dyer.

A graduate of San Marcos High School, Escobar started with the county Fire Department Explorer Post No. 19 in 1997 while still in high school.

He was hired by the U.S. Forest Service in 2001, and was assigned to the Los Padres Hotshot crew, then started with the county Fire Department in 2002.

He was hired as a full-time firefighter for Santa Barbara County in 2006.

Details regarding Escobar's death have not been released.

In addition to his wife, Escobar is survived by two sons, Zayden Ruben Escobar and Santino Cruz Escobar; his mother, Irene; his brother, Ron; his sister, Lynette; his uncles, Tony, Paul, Manuel, Vincente and Luis; and his aunts, Mona, Rachel and Alicia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Escobar's name to the Santa Barbara County Firefighters Benevolent Foundation Fund, c/o Allen Escobar Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 6618, Santa Barbara 93160.

Arrangements were under the direction of McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.

