Community Teams Up to Brighten Holiday Season for Children in Foster Care

Santa with helpers from CASA of Santa Barbara County. Click to view larger
Santa with helpers from CASA of Santa Barbara County. (CASA of Santa Barbara County photo)
By Kira Farrell for CASA of Santa Barbara County | December 12, 2017 | 10:40 a.m.

As the clock ticks down the days leading to Christmas, Santa and his helpers were out in full force on Sunday delivering gifts to children at the annual CASA of Santa Barbara County Christmas Party held at Hotel Corque in Solvang.

Hotel Corque was transformed into a winter wonderland for the children and their volunteer advocates, complete with Christmas bingo, bite-size snacks, a special appearance by Santa and a fun sing-along.

Though they may not be elves, several community business organizations and individuals gave a hand this holiday season by donating hundreds of gifts for children in the Santa Barbara County foster care system. With help from the community, CASA was able to give the children just what they asked for this year.

“We want to make certain that there is something special for every child we serve, and even those who currently do not have a CASA volunteer,” said Kim Colby Davis, executive director for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County. “We worked with CASA volunteers and social workers to learn what the kids wished for this year, and then turned to the community.”

CASA could not accomplish this without the extraordinary generosity of American General Media, DenMat, Department of Child Support, Guild Mortgage, Laguna Blanca School, Lockheed Martin, Montecito Bank & Trust, Mountain View School, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Wavgroup and other individuals and groups.

"Being able to provide Christmas gifts to the children we serve gives them a sense of hope," Davis said.

CASA volunteers work year-round, developing trust, friendships and a healthy adult relationship with the child they serve. That child’s safety and well-being is their No. 1 priority.

“It is my personal wish that every child has a CASA volunteer by next Christmas,” Davis said.

To donate a gift this holiday season to the children CASA serves, click here to visit the Kids’ Fund page online. For more information about CASA of Santa Barbara County or information on volunteering, contact Crystal Sullins at 805.739.9102 x2594 or [email protected].

— Kira Farrell is a communications coordinator for CASA of Santa Barbara County.

