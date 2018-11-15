Community Thanksgiving at Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara is planning to welcome more than 400 people to its Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the club, 632 E. Canon Perdido St.

Montecito Bank & Trust is sponsoring the event and will provide volunteers to help set up, clean, and serve food. Food will be donated by Jordano’s and The Berry Man, and cooked by chef Jason Banks and the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Alumni Association.

The club has hosted Community Thanksgiving for decades, giving generations of local families a welcoming place to celebrate the holiday with their neighbors and friends.

The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara was founded in 1938 with the mission to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need the club the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.

After 80 years, the club now welcomes some 2,200 members ages 6-18 to afterschool programs including career and leadership development, year-round sports, free tutoring, and art and music classes.

For more information, visit www.boysgirls.org or contact Laurie Leis, executive director, 805-962-2382 or email [email protected]

— Max Parker for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.