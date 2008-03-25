Community Turns Out for Alpha Resource Center

Fifth annual Circle of Life luncheon pays dividends for clients and programs.

Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara held its fifth annual Circle of Life fund-raising luncheon last week. Approximately 300 guests attended the event at Warren Hall at Earl Warren Showgrounds on Thursday.

To date, the luncheon raised more than $100,000 to benefit the services and support Alpha Resource Center provides for children and adults with developmental disabilities and their families in Santa Barbara County.

Comedian, radio personality and Alpha volunteer Dennis Miller served as master of ceremonies. Guests were treated to a performance by talented members of the Alpha Performing Arts Troupe and an inspirational video on the work of the organization. They also had the opportunity to hear firsthand from Alpha recipients the impact the services and support play in their lives.

The Circle of Life luncheon was sponsored by McGowan-Guntermann CPAs; Santa Barbara Bank & Trust; Manny and Sairan Maldjian, new owners of PIP Printing & Document Services; Bob Bartlein, Bartlein & Co. Inc.; Cherie McDaniel, Realtor; Rene and Marisa Koke of Prestigious Auto Body & Paint; the Handerhans of Channel Coast Corp.; Sharol Mkpado of Prudential California Realty; Annie and Andy Clark of Bank of Santa Barbara; Jerry’s Flower Stand; Harbor Office Solutions; John Hunt; CompuVision and Vision Communications; Simon Dixon of Idea Engineering; Lisa Macker of Dodson Land Surveying Inc.; Dave Denniston of San Felipe Supported Living; Barry, Charla and Scott Dufour; and Mission Linen Supply.

Kimberly Olson is executive director of Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara.

