For Volunteer Ann Wisehart, There’s a Story to Tell and a Community to Help Build

Spirit of Man, Woman of the Year program flourishes in simple act of spinning tales for kids

By Suzanne Farwell for the Santa Barbara Foundation | July 6, 2013 | 10:32 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: Second in a series of articles highlighting Santa Barbara’s Man and Woman of the Year awards. The nomination period for 2013 honors is now open.]

Ann Wisehart
Wilderness Youth Project volunteer Ann Wisehart believes that sharing one’s talent with others benefits the community. “We all need to do our part,” she says. (Wisehart family photo)

Ann Wisehart is a determined woman. When she developed a progressive disease 15 years ago, making her unable to volunteer on the playground at her son’s school, she figured out another way to participate: she began telling stories in the classroom. Her tales were such that even the fidgeters would sit enraptured for a full hour.

Now, years later, she has honed her craft. Overcoming her physical challenges, Wisehart manages to spin tales at Wilderness Youth Project campfire outings, in classrooms, in a tepee, and any other place that will host her.

For Wisehart, storytelling is a deep and primal way to communicate with others. A story can stimulate a child’s imagination, open his or her mind to different ways of thinking, and teach them to make meaning of what they see around them. She tells funny and irreverent stories that she hopes will teach children to think for themselves.

“We all need to do our part,” said Wisehart, for whom the simple act of walking takes concentrated effort.

“If you have a talent, you should share it with others. That’s how we build our communities.”

Albert Einstein was of the same mind.

“If you want your children to be smart, tell them stories,” he said. “If you want your children to be really smart, tell them more stories. If you want your children to be brilliant, tell them even more stories.”

                                                                  •        •        •

— Suzanne Farwell represents the Santa Barbara Foundation. Click here for a related story.

