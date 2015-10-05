Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:16 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

Community West Bancshares Announces Final Redemption of Preferred Stock

By Martin Plourd for Community West Bancshares | October 5, 2015 | 11:03 a.m.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC), parentcompany of Community West Bank, announced Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015, that the Federal Reserve Bank approved the company’s request for permission to redeem the remaining $5,574,000 of its 9 percent Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A.

The company has finalized a $10 million line at a rate of one-month Libor plus 3.75 percent to assist in paying for this final redemption and use for other future corporate purposes. 

“We are pleased to be able to announce this final redemption," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Martin Plourd. “We believe this redemption is further confirmation of the company’s continued operating improvement, financial strength and appropriate capital management.” 

The company originally issued 15,600 shares of Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Stock, Series A, to Treasury under the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) Capital Purchase Program.

In December 2012, Treasury auctioned the preferred shares to private investors. The purchase will not affect the Company’s book value per common share, which was $7.19 at June 30, 2015.

The Bank will continue to be considered well-capitalized under all regulatory guidelines.

— Martin Plourd is the president and CEO of Community West Bancshares.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 