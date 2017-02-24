Community West Bancshares CFO to Retire in July

Community West Bancshares in Goleta, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced Charles (Chick) G. Baltuskonis plans to retire in July.

Prior to his retirement, Baltuskonis will step down as executive vice president and chief financial officer. He will assist in the transition to the successor CFO.

“As a trusted and valuable member of our team for over 14 years, Chick has served with distinction as our CFO through periods of significant growth and change at Community West,” said Martin E. Plourd, president and CEO.

“We all wish him well and are grateful for his guidance and friendship over the years.”

Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta. It is the holding company for Community West Bank, which has seven full-service California branch banking offices, in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Oxnard and Westlake Village.

The principal business activities of the company are relationship business banking, manufactured housing lending, and government-guaranteed lending. For more information, visit www.CommunityWestBank.com.

— Martin E. Plourd for Community West Bank.