Community West Bank Axes Residential Real Estate Lending Program

Advice

Community West Bank has shut down its residential real estate lending division, a decision affecting the Goleta-based bank’s five branches.

Community West Bancshares, the bank’s holding company, announced the change Friday afternoon, but did not address how many employees were affected.

Community West Bank will exit the lending market on conforming residential real estate loans sold into the secondary market — a choice made so the company can focus all mortgage origination efforts on loans secured by manufactured housing, where the bank has an active and strong presence, according to information released by The Cereghino Group.

“With the increasing costs of regulatory compliance in residential real estate lending, along with lower anticipated volumes, increased competition and projected increasing interest rates, we decided to focus on our core strengths in commercial lending and manufactured-home mortgages,” Community West Bank President and CEO Martin Plourd said in a statement.

Plourd didn’t return multiple requests for comment.

Community West Bank has five full-service branches locally — in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura and Westlake Village.

According to the bank’s website, its principal business focuses are commercial-relationship banking, manufactured-home lending and Amall Business Administration lending.

The bank wouldn’t comment on whether the change was related to a settlement Community West Bancshares reached with Residential Funding Company, LLC in June.

Under the settlement — resolving litigation concerning residential mortgage loans the bank sold to RFC — the bank’s holding company agreed to pay out $7.5 million.

Despite some insurance recovery, the company expected the settlement to reduce second quarter after-tax net income by about $4.2 million, decreasing earnings per share and book value per share by $0.51.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.