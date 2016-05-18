Community West Bank CEO Martin Plourd Elected to California Bankers Association’s Board of Directors

The California Bankers Association announced today that Martin Plourd — director, president and CEO of Community West Bank — was recently elected as a new member of the CBA’s 2016-17 board of directors.

“The CBA is very pleased to have Marty join our board of directors,” said Rodney K. Brown, president and CEO of CBA. “He has an impressive career in banking, and we look forward to his guidance in this leadership position within our association.”

Plourd, who joined Community West Bank in 2011, has been in banking for 34 years and a bank executive for 20 years.

He previously worked as a consultant on engagements with bank strategic planning, acquisitions and compliance, and from July 2005 to July 2009, he served first as chief operating officer and then president and director of Temecula Valley Bank.

Prior to that, Plourd spent 18 years with Rabobank/Valley Independent Bank, including his latest position as executive vice president and community banking officer.

Established 125 years ago, the California Bankers Association is one of the largest state banking trade associations in the country. It leads the way in developing relevant educational and legislative solutions to some of California’s more pressing financial and banking issues, including adult financial empowerment, identity theft, financial privacy and elder financial abuse.

CBA’s membership includes the majority of California’s commercial, community banks and savings associations. For more information, visit www.calbankers.com.

— Kevin W. Moon is the director of marketing at Community West Bank.