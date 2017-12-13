Community West Bank Donates $25,000 to Thomas Fire Fund, Calls for Support for Victims

Community West Bank on Wednesday pledged $25,000 to United Way of Ventura County’s Thomas Fire Fund to support those affected by the wildfires raging across Ventura County and near the Santa Barbara County line.

Together with the American Red Cross of Ventura County and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, United Way has set up the Thomas Fire Fund with 100 percent of the donations to support those who have been affected by the fires.

Donations can be made by texting UWVC to 41444, online by clicking here or by calling 805.485.6288. Checks may be sent to the United Way office at 702 County Square Drive, Suite 100, Ventura, CA 93003.

“We have many employees, customers and neighbors who live and work in the communities affected by the Thomas Fire,” said Martin Plourd, Community West Bank president and CEO. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have had their lives disrupted by this fire, and we thank the brave men and women fighting the fires. We encourage everyone to support the recovery effort in any way they can.”

— Amy Donald is a publicist representing Community West Bank.