Community West Bank Expands into Paso Robles

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced the bank will open a loan production office at 725 Creston Road, Paso Robles, in June. This will be Community West Bank’s first Paso Robles office.

The bank has seven full-service banking branch offices throughout San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, including one in San Luis Obispo.

“Community West Bank continues to expand our business banking presence on California’s Central Coast,” said Martin E. Plourd, president/CEO.

“Since opening a San Luis Obispo loan production office in 2015, and a full-service San Luis Obispo branch office last year, our bank has experienced significant growth," he said.

"We feel that there is real opportunity for Community West Bank to provide financing and responsive service to businesses throughout northern San Luis Obispo County,” he said.

A team of business bankers in Paso Robles will provide local businesses with term loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction financing, agriculture loans and equipment financing, along with cash management services.

The team will be led by Jason Bietz, senior vice president and regional market manager.

“After our loan production office opens in June, we will file an application for a full-service banking branch office to open in Paso Robles next year,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president and CBO of Community West Bank.

“The banking landscape is changing, with fewer community banks and larger banks closing offices," he said.

"More than ever, there is a need for flexible business financing and decision making that locally owned and managed Community West Bank provides,” he said.

Community West Bank opened a full-service branch office in San Luis Obispo in November 2016. In January, the bank relocated its Santa Maria branch office and opened a new branch office in Oxnard.

For more information, visit www.CommunityWestBank.com.

— Martin E. Plourd for Community West Bank.