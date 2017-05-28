Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:39 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Business

Community West Bank Expands into Paso Robles

By Martin E. Plourd for Community West Bank | May 28, 2017 | 2:58 p.m.

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced the bank will open a loan production office at 725 Creston Road, Paso Robles, in June. This will be Community West Bank’s first Paso Robles office.

The bank has seven full-service banking branch offices throughout San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, including one in San Luis Obispo.

“Community West Bank continues to expand our business banking presence on California’s Central Coast,” said Martin E. Plourd, president/CEO.

“Since opening a San Luis Obispo loan production office in 2015, and a full-service San Luis Obispo branch office last year, our bank has experienced significant growth," he said.

"We feel that there is real opportunity for Community West Bank to provide financing and responsive service to businesses throughout northern San Luis Obispo County,” he said.

A team of business bankers in Paso Robles will provide local businesses with term loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction financing, agriculture loans and equipment financing, along with cash management services.

The team will be led by Jason Bietz, senior vice president and regional market manager.

“After our loan production office opens in June, we will file an application for a full-service banking branch office to open in Paso Robles next year,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president and CBO of Community West Bank.

“The banking landscape is changing, with fewer community banks and larger banks closing offices," he said.

"More than ever, there is a need for flexible business financing and decision making that locally owned and managed Community West Bank provides,” he said.

Community West Bank opened a full-service branch office in San Luis Obispo in November 2016. In January, the bank relocated its Santa Maria branch office and opened a new branch office in Oxnard.

For more information, visit www.CommunityWestBank.com.

— Martin E. Plourd for Community West Bank.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 