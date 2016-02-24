Community West Bank Gains Approval to Open Full Service Branch Office in San Luis Obispo

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, announced Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016, that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency approved its application to establish a full-service branch office at 4464 Broad Street in San Luis Obispo.

This new location will be the first branch office in San Luis Obispo County for Community West Bank, which is headquartered in Goleta.

“Our new San Luis Obispo branch office will open this year, in the third or fourth quarter,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president and chief banking officer. “After more than 25 years serving Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, we’re excited about expanding into San Luis Obispo County and will look for opportunities to establish additional offices here.”

Community West Bank opened a loan production office in San Luis Obispo at 1977 Santa Barbara Avenue in September 2015, with an experienced team of business bankers led by Jason Bietz, senior vice president and regional market manager.

The new branch office will replace the San Luis Obispo loan production office. Community West Bank currently has five full-service banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura and Westlake Village.

— Kevin W. Moon is the director of marketing and product development at Community West Bancshares.