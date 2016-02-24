Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 4:42 am | A Few Clouds 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Community West Bank Gains Approval to Open Full Service Branch Office in San Luis Obispo

By Kevin W. Moon for Community West Bancshares | February 24, 2016 | 10:55 a.m.

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, announced Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016, that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency approved its application to establish a full-service branch office at 4464 Broad Street in San Luis Obispo. 

This new location will be the first branch office in San Luis Obispo County for Community West Bank, which is headquartered in Goleta.

“Our new San Luis Obispo branch office will open this year, in the third or fourth quarter,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president and chief banking officer. “After more than 25 years serving Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, we’re excited about expanding into San Luis Obispo County and will look for opportunities to establish additional offices here.”

Community West Bank opened a loan production office in San Luis Obispo at 1977 Santa Barbara Avenue in September 2015, with an experienced team of business bankers led by Jason Bietz, senior vice president and regional market manager. 

The new branch office will replace the San Luis Obispo loan production office. Community West Bank currently has five full-service banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura and Westlake Village.

Kevin W. Moon is the director of marketing and product development at Community West Bancshares. The forward-looking statements expressed are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 