Community West Bank Gets Green Light for Branch in Paso Robles

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced the office of the Comptroller of the Currency approved its application to establish a full-service branch office at 541 Spring St., Paso Robles.

This will be the second branch office in San Luis Obispo County for Community West Bank, which currently has seven full-service branch offices from Westlake Village to San Luis Obispo.

“Since opening our full-service branch in San Luis Obispo in November 2016, we have been planning to expand our presence into north San Luis Obispo County,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president/CBO.

“We are excited to bring a beautiful new branch office to the corner of 6th and Spring Street, in the heart of Paso Robles. Our new branch office will open next year, in the third or fourth quarter,” he said.

Community West Bank opened a loan production office in Paso Robles in June at 725 Creston Road.

That office’s team of business bankers includes Jason Bietz, senior vice president/regional market manager; Karen Fields Heisinger, vice president/relationship manager; and Julie Richardson Kreowski, vice president/community banking manager.

The new branch office will replace the Paso Robles loan production office.

— Martin E. Plourd for Community West Bank.