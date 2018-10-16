Community West Bank Has New Branch in Paso Robles

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced the opening of the bank’s newest full-service branch office, 541 Spring Street in downtown Paso Robles.

The new branch replaces a Paso Robles business loan production office that opened last year.

This is the Commnity West Bank second branch office in San Luis Obispo County, which has eight full-service branch offices from Westlake Village to Paso Robles.

“It is with great pride that we open a full-service office in Paso Robles to serve north county businesses and families,”said Bill Filippin, the bank’s executive vice president and CBO.

“With so many locally based community banks in San Luis Obispo County and throughout California’s Central Coast being acquired by large, non-local banks in recent years, we are very confident that our approach to banking will appeal to people who prefer the personal and responsive service that Community West Bank has been providing for almost 30 years,” he said.

“We are excited to bring a beautiful new branch office to the corner of 6th and Spring Street, in the heart of Paso Robles, and we have made a $2,000 contribution to the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association to help promote the many businesses that make the downtown area so vibrant,” said regional president Jason Bietz.

The team of business bankers led by Julie Richardson, vice president/community banking manager; Karen Heisinger, vice president/relationship manager; Jorge Avila, customer service manager; and Julie LaBarbera, customer service assistant, provide a range of financial services with a focus on commercial lending and deposit services, agribusiness financing and treasury management services.

For more information, visit www.CommunityWestBank.com.

— Kevin W. Moon for Community West Bank.