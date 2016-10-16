Community West Bank Invests in Santa Barbara County Housing Trust Fund

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced a $500,000 investment in the Santa Barbara County Housing Trust Fund (HTF). The HTF is a non-profit organization whose mission is to expand affordable housing opportunities for low- to moderate-income residents of Santa Barbara County.

The $500,000 investment will be pooled with investments from other banks to help fund HTF’s affordable housing programs.

“We welcome Community West Bank’s investment and commitment to our programs,” said Jennifer McGovern, president and CEO of Santa Barbara County Housing Trust Fund. “The funds they provide will further our efforts to provide low-cost homebuyer and housing production loans that help facilitate the expansion of affordable housing opportunities in our diverse Santa Barbara County communities.”

“We are proud to support the services of the Housing Trust Fund and the much needed local housing programs they provide,” said Martin E. Plourd, president and CEO. “They are addressing a fundamental need in our communities for more affordable housing opportunities.”

— Martin E. Plourd for Community West Bank.