Community West Bank’s Terre Lapman Earns Coastal Housing Partnership Award for 3rd Year

Community West Bank mortgage lender Terre Lapman is a 2013-14 Coastal Housing Partnership Award winner.

"My priority is always a successful and easy mortgage experience for my clients,” Lapman said. “That is why I’m honored to be a Coastal Housing Partnership lender — because it enables me to offer my clients wonderful benefits and savings.”

Coastal Housing Partnership helps lower the threshold for Santa Barbara and Ventura county residents to enter and remain in the housing market by giving significant savings and benefits when buying a home, refinancing or renting.

Lapman has achieved the nonprofit’s highest award level. Coastal Housing Partnership denotes each level with a house symbol. Four house symbols is the highest award level. Since each house symbol represents four closed deals, Award Winners must have closed a minimum of 16 Coastal Housing Partnership loans in an 18-month period to be at this top level.

Lapman has achieved this highest level of service for three consecutive periods.

“Working in partnership with an outstanding group of network service partners — including lenders, real estate agents, home inspection firms and residential developers — we have helped more than 10,000 local employees become homeowners in the past 27 years,” said Corby Gage, Coastal Housing Partnership’s executive director. “We are pleased to once again honor Terre Lapman as one of our top award winners.”

During her many years of experience processing loans, Lapman has learned how to interact with real estate agents, homeowners associations and appraisers, staying hands-on through the entire process. She is a founding member of the Santa Barbara Leading Lenders, a small group of loan offers throughout the Santa Barbara area who are committed to continuing education and putting customer needs first.

Community West Bank was founded as Goleta National Bank in 1989. In 2004, the name changed to Community West Bank to better reflect the bank’s expanding footprint while emphasizing its three core services: relationship banking, mortgage lending and Small Business Administration lending. It has since grown and now has $550 million in assets and 130 employees at five branches — Goleta (the original), Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura and Westlake Village.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Community West Bank.