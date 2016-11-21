Community West Bank Opens Branch Office in San Luis Obispo

Community West Bancshares, (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank, has announced the opening of the bank’s newest full-service branch office at 4464 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. The new branch replaces a San Luis Obispo loan production office that opened last year.

“We’re excited about opening our first full-service branch office in San Luis Obispo County,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president and chief banking officer of Community West Bank.

“There has been significant consolidation among community banks locally, and we’re very confident that our approach will appeal to businesses which prefer the responsive and flexible service that Community West Bank has been providing on the Central Coast for more than 25 years,” he said.

“Since establishing our San Luis Obispo loan production office in September 2015, we’ve had great success in serving local business clients,” said Martin E. Plourd, president and CEO. “And now with a full-service branch location, we feel there is plenty of customer demand for a strong locally owned and operated community bank in San Luis Obispo County.

"We will look for additional opportunities to grow and establish branch offices here.”

The new branch is located on south Broad Street, in the growing business area near the San Luis Obispo Airport. An experienced team of business bankers, led by Jason Bietz, senior vice president and regional market manager, provides a complete range of financial services at the branch, with a focus on commercial lending and deposit services, agribusiness financing and cash management services.

