Community West Bank Opens New Branch in Oxnard

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced the opening of the bank’s newest full-service branch office in Oxnard at 300 E. Esplanade Drive, Suite 100A.

“We have had business clients throughout Oxnard for many years, serving them from our Ventura and Westlake Village full-service branch offices,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president and CBO of Community West Bank.

“We’re excited to move into the ground floor of Oxnard’s Topa Financial Plaza Tower and look forward to expanding our business banking presence in Ventura County,” Filippin said.

“There has been significant consolidation among local community banks over the last few years, and we feel there is real opportunity in Ventura County for Community West Bank to provide flexible financing and responsive service to local businesses,” said Martin E. Plourd, president and CEO.

A team of experienced business bankers, led by Bryan Easterly, senior vice president and regional market manager, provides a complete range of financial services at the Oxnard branch office, with a focus on commercial lending, deposit services, agribusiness financing and cash management services.

In addition to the Oxnard branch, Community West Bank opened its first full-service branch in San Luis Obispo in November, and moved its Santa Maria branch office to a more prominent location in January.

For more information, visit www.CommunityWestBank.com.

— Kevin W. Moon for Community West Bank.