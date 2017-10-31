Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 5:41 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Community West Bank Promotes Two to Regional President Posts

By Kevin W. Moon for Community West Bank | October 31, 2017 | 10:20 a.m.

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced the promotion of Jason Bietz and Brian Schwabecher to the position of regional president.

Jason Bietz Click to view larger
Jason Bietz
Brian Schwabecher Click to view larger
Brian Schwabecher

Bietz oversees the operations and business client relationships at Community West Bank offices in Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.

Schwabecher oversees operations and business client relationships at offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Oxnard and Westlake Village.

Bietz joined Community West Bank in 2015 as senior vice president/regional market manager, and guided the successful opening of new offices in San Luis Obispo in 2015 and Paso Robles this year, helping the bank expand into San Luis Obispo County.

Bietz served as senior relationship manager for San Luis Obispo County at Wells Fargo Bank; regional manager at San Luis Obispo-based Mission Community Bank; and commercial banking relationship manager at Mid-State Bank in San Luis Obispo County before joining Community West Bank.

Schwabecher was appointed senior vice president/regional market manager for Community West Bank in 2016, building a team of community bankers and leading the Goleta and Santa Barbara offices to growth in business loans and deposits.

Recently, he was promoted to oversee offices in Oxnard, Ventura and Westlake Village as well, taking advantage of his knowledge and business banking connections throughout Ventura County.

Prior to joining Community West Bank, Schwabecher served as regional manager of the Business Banking Group for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties at Union Bank, and was regional manager of the Commercial Banking Group at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

“Brian and Jason have provided experienced leadership and business banking expertise which has been instrumental in setting Community West Bank on track this year to achieve very significant growth and profitability,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president/CBO.

“I am very pleased with the contributions Jason and Brian make to our bank, and their promotions to regional president are well deserved,” Filippin said.

— Kevin W. Moon for Community West Bank.

 

