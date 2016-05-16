Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:18 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

Community West Bank Receives Approval to Open Third Full-Service Branch Office in Oxnard

By Kevin W. Moon for Community West Bancshares | May 16, 2016 | 12:35 p.m.

Community West Bancshares, (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank, has announced that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) approved its application to establish a full-service branch office at 300 E. Esplanade Drive, Suite 100A in Oxnard.

“Our new branch office is on the ground floor in Oxnard’s Topa Financial Plaza tower and will open by year end,” said Marty Plourd, the bank’s president and chief executive officer. “We are looking forward to growing our business banking presence in Ventura County.”

The new Oxnard office will be the third full-service branch in Ventura County for Community West Bank, which also has offices in Ventura and Westlake Village. 

Additionally, the bank is expanding into San Luis Obispo County, opening a full-service branch office at 4464 Broad St. in San Luis Obispo later this year, replacing a San Luis Obispo loan production office that was established in 2015.

“We feel that there is real opportunity for growth in Ventura County, serving the financing and cash management needs of local businesses,” said Bryan Easterly, senior vice president and regional market manager. “With consolidation among banks in recent years, there’s room for Community West Bank to provide responsive and flexible service from a locally owned and operated bank.”

Kevin W. Moon is the director of marketing and product development at Community West Bancshares.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 