Community West Bank Receives Approval to Open Third Full-Service Branch Office in Oxnard

Community West Bancshares, (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank, has announced that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) approved its application to establish a full-service branch office at 300 E. Esplanade Drive, Suite 100A in Oxnard.

“Our new branch office is on the ground floor in Oxnard’s Topa Financial Plaza tower and will open by year end,” said Marty Plourd, the bank’s president and chief executive officer. “We are looking forward to growing our business banking presence in Ventura County.”

The new Oxnard office will be the third full-service branch in Ventura County for Community West Bank, which also has offices in Ventura and Westlake Village.

Additionally, the bank is expanding into San Luis Obispo County, opening a full-service branch office at 4464 Broad St. in San Luis Obispo later this year, replacing a San Luis Obispo loan production office that was established in 2015.

“We feel that there is real opportunity for growth in Ventura County, serving the financing and cash management needs of local businesses,” said Bryan Easterly, senior vice president and regional market manager. “With consolidation among banks in recent years, there’s room for Community West Bank to provide responsive and flexible service from a locally owned and operated bank.”

— Kevin W. Moon is the director of marketing and product development at Community West Bancshares.