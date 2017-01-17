Community West Bank Relocates Santa Maria Branch Office

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced the opening of its full-service Santa Maria branch office, 122 East Betteravia. The new branch office replaces the Santa Maria branch at 2615 S. Miller St., which is now closed.

“We’re really pleased to serve our Santa Maria customers at this beautiful new office,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president and chief banking officer. “It’s a much more convenient location on Betteravia Road near South Broadway, and emphasizes our commitment to providing responsive community banking service to Santa Maria and throughout northern Santa Barbara County.”

“Community West Bank first opened a Santa Maria branch office in 2005, and it’s nice to see us move to a much higher profile location,” said Martin E. Plourd, president and CEO. “We see customer demand growing for the flexible service that a strong locally owned and operated community bank provides, and we are expanding throughout the Central Coast.

“Community West Bank just opened our first full-service San Luis Obispo branch office in November and will open an Oxnard branch office on January 30.”

— Sally Villaluz Ghormley for Community West Bank.