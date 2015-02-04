Community West Bank Seeds Economic Growth with The Forum

Part think tank, part how-to seminar, and dedicated to fostering a strong local economy, The Forum is a quarterly outreach to area business leaders.

The brainchild of Marty Plourd, president and CEO of Goleta-headquartered Community West Bank, and Thomas Goodson, CEO of AmeriFlex Financial Services, The Forum members are business owners and executive level personnel of local public companies.

“It’s a community of like-minded advisors and business owners. We collaborate to help our current and prospective business clients grow and protect what may be their most important asset — their business,” Plourd said. “If the business community is strong, it strengthens the local economy.”

The Forum kicked off its first of a series of learning gatherings on Jan. 28 with “You Just Got Sued. Now What?” The lively discussion on the very sober topic focused on risk management and assessment for business owners.

Local attorney Robert Forouzandeh of Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy; Chris Snowden, MBA, of AmeriFlex Financial Services; Jeff Simpson, AAI, of Barney & Barney; and Scott Bogart, CPA, of CFO Outsourcing, were the presenters. An encore presentation is scheduled for later this month, and the next Forum will focus on Cyber-Security.

According to Plourd, the idea is quality over quantity. Rather than 100-plus in attendance, the setup is more roundtable in style with questions, answers and sharing of knowledge.

The Forum isn’t the first partnership between Community West Bank and AmeriFlex.

“We collaborated with the bank and branded a video for them, available at cwbgotomycfo.com,” said Goodson, who oversees the 13 consultants and support staff in the Santa Barbara office. “It’s the perfect collaboration. Community West Bank’s credit and banking tools coupled with our line of services and products protect clients and their personal assets.”

Given the vantage point of business service providers, The Forum founders can see the strengths and weaknesses of specific businesses, identify systemic problems, and offer solutions via the informal group’s meetings. The topic for next quarter is cyber security for individuals and businesses.

“It’s helping business leaders help themselves," Plourd said. "Dodging problems and being a better CEO or a better business person makes good economic sense for everybody."

For more information about this and upcoming Forum events, please contact Sean McCulloch at 805.962.7420 or [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Community West Bank.