Community West Bank to Host Goleta Chamber of Commerce’s B2B Breakfast

Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce as Community West Bank hosts November's Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4 in Earl's Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, and celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Learn more about how Community West Bank can help your business while supporting the local community.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot breakfast from Marmalade Cafe, coffee from Zizzo’s and water from Team Cashman of State Farm will be served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Click here to register. For more information, contact David Hunt at 805.967.2500 x5 or [email protected].