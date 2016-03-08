Community West Bank’s Santa Maria Branch to Migrate to East Betteravia Road

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) approved its application to relocate its Santa Maria full-service branch office at 2615 South Miller Way to 122 East Betteravia Road.

“We are looking forward to moving in the third or fourth quarter to this more convenient and accessible location for our customers on Betteravia Road near South Broadway,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president and chief banking officer.

“This is a great new location for us and better reflects Community West Bank’s commitment to providing flexible and responsive personal service in Santa Maria and throughout northern Santa Barbara County,” he said.

Community West Bank opened its Santa Maria branch in 2005 and currently has five full-service banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura and Westlake Village as well as a loan production office in San Luis Obispo.

A new full-service banking office will open in San Luis Obispo at 4464 Broad Street in the fourth quarter this year.

— Kevin W. Moon is the director of marketing and product development at Community West Bancshares.