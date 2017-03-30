Community West Promotes Susan C. Thompson to CFO

Community West Bancshares, (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank, has announced that Susan C. Thompson was promoted to serve as chief financial officer of the company and the bank, starting April 1.

Thompson has been with the bank for 10 of the last 16 years, and has served as controller for the past four years.

“This promotion is part of the company’s strategic plan for management succession,” said Martin E. Plourd, president and CEO.

“In addition to her extensive banking experience, Susan’s commitment to customers, employees and the community match our values and approach to doing business,” he said.

Charles (Chick) G. Baltuskonis will serve as chief administrative officer of the bank until he retires, as previously announced, in July 2017. He will assist in transitioning the CFO responsibilities to Thompson for both the company and the bank until his retirement.

Thompson has served 10 of the last 16 years at Community West, and was senior vice president and controller/principal accounting officer of Western Alliance Bancorporation from November 2009 to June 2013.

He was senior vice president and controller at Pacific Capital Bancorporation from June 2007 to October 2009. Before that, Thompson served as CFO of Alliance Manufacturing Software International and was a senior auditor with Deloitte and Touche, LLP in their financial services practice.

A native of Southern California, Thompson earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Utah. She is also a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington and is a certified public accountant.

Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta.

— Martin E. Plourd for Community West Bank.