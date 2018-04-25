Community Workout to Pump Up Donations For Bucket Brigade

Since January, the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade has shown up to support and help the community and residents affected by the mudslides in Montecito. On Saturday, May 5, the Jenny Schatzle Program will show up to help the Bucket Brigade, hosting four workouts, all based on donations of any amount.
The workout classes are open to anyone age 16 and older and are designed for all fitness levels. Class times are 7, 8:15, 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. at Jenny Schatzle facility, 211 W. Carrillo, Santa Barbara.
The Jenny Schatzle Program will be giving away a six-week session of its workouts at every class, along with other gifts.
— Lauren Roche for Jenny Schatzle Program.