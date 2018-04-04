Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:57 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Community’s Input Sought in Lompoc Needs Assessment Survey

By Samantha Scroggin | September 15, 2016 | 1:22 p.m.

There’s still time to provide input regarding unmet needs in the Lompoc community.

The City of Lompoc has developed and implemented a Citizen Participation Plan for prioritizing unmet community needs in keeping with requirements of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Community members and nonprofit service agencies are invited to take a brief survey available on the city of Lompoc’s website through Sept. 30.

Those taking the City of Lompoc Needs Assessment Survey are asked to list their top five priorities, in order of importance, for the category of Human Service Activities and the category of Capital Activities.

Results of this survey will help determine which programs and projects are at greatest need of funding during the city's 2017-18 fiscal year, said Christie Alarcon, community development program manager for Lompoc.

“It’s important that we have input directly from our community members who will be served by and benefit from these programs and improvements. We want to focus on funding areas this coming year that will have the greatest positive impact in our community,” Alaracon said.

For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/

Samantha Scroggin is community relations manager for the city of Lompoc.

 
