Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 11:59 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Commuters Aboard Emergency Ferry Service After Mudslides, Flooding Close Highway 101

Condor Express and Islands Packers step up to help commuters get to their jobs

Passengers queue up in the early morning hours for a ride aboard the Condor Express from Santa Barbara to Ventura. The ad hoc ferry service is helping people make the trek while he freeway in Montecito is closed down due to this week’s flash flooding. Click to view larger
Passengers queue up in the early morning hours for a ride aboard the Condor Express from Santa Barbara to Ventura. The ad hoc ferry service is helping people make the trek while he freeway in Montecito is closed down due to this week’s flash flooding. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 12, 2018 | 11:47 p.m.

Teodoro Santoy of Santa Barbara is facing some tough choices in getting to his job in Oxnard.

Taking the circuitous route north to Santa Maria, then east on Highway 166 to Interstate 5, then west on Highway 126 would take five to six hours.

So Sanoy decided a nearly 30-mile boat voyage would be a better bet for reaching his job as a service advisor at Alexander Buick GMC Cadillac.

“I decided to take the boat instead of driving all the way around,” Santoy told Noozhawk.

Santoy was hustling to the line wrapping the Sea Landing dock at Santa Barbara Harbor just before 6:30 a.m.

It was so cold outside you see your breath. 

Some passengers bundled in scarfs were carrying backpacks with their lunches, computers, extra clothing, and anything else they might need while away from home.

Other commuters with more to haul opted for small wheeled suitcases.

The Condor Express heads out to Ventura, helping commuters make the trip to their jobs while the freeway is closed down. Click to view larger
The Condor Express heads out to Ventura, helping commuters make the trip to their jobs while the freeway is closed down. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The attentive crew greeted passengers as they loaded onto the Condor Express, and the cafe staff served hot or cold breakfast in the galley or drinks for after-work travelers.

The Condor Express normally operates a high-speed catamaran that takes whale watchers and day-trippers through the Santa Barbara Channel to experience marine life and the scenic coastline.

But deadly mudslides and flooding in Montecito this week have temporarily closed Highway 101, cutting access to the main vehicle route up and down the oceanfront highway.

The company’s 75-foot-long vessel is playing a vital role in providing emergency transportation for residents between Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The Condor Express — which can carry up to 127 people — is helping transport passengers between areas that are otherwise inaccessible by car because Highway 101 is shut down indefinitely in both directions in Montecito.

Island Packers Cruise, which operates catamarans, is also offering the same ad-hoc ferry service.

Passengers board the Condor Express. Click to view larger
Passengers board the Condor Express. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Both companies provide daily trips northbound from the Ventura Harbor, at 1415 Spinnaker Dr., and southbound from the Santa Barbara Harbor, at 301 W. Cabrillo Blvd.

The Condor Express is continuing its service over the weekend, said Capt. Dave Beezer. 

“This boat has been part of the community for almost 20 years, and it’s what we do — the community comes together, and we are offering the service because people have to get back and forth,” Beezer said. “Right now, we are scheduled through Monday. There’s good weather over the next few days.”

Beezer said a one-way trip takes about 1 hour and 30 minutes, and boats are filling to capacity.

“This is an emergency service, so people have to understand to bear with us — we are doing the best that we can,” Beezer said.

Fares are $32 for adults and $24 for children, and both companies accept online bookings. 

For James Schaeffer, a dentist at Pacific Dental Group in Oxnard, Thursday morning marked his second emergency shuttle ride with the Condor Express.

Schaeffer boarded the 7 a.m. boat ride, and was planning to see his first dental patient at 9 a.m.

“I did this before — I’m a repeat customer,” said Schaeffer, who has been living in Santa Barbara for 31 years. “The train is probably how I’ll come back home.” 

Amtrak began service between Santa Barbara and Oxnard Thursday morning.

As of Thursday evening, Amtrak bus service between Santa Barbara and Oxnard remained canceled due to the freeway closure.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 