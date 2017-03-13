Commuters Warned of Dense Morning Fog This Week in Coastal Santa Barbara County

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Monday morning warning that the Santa Barbara County South Coast will have low visibility in the morning due to a shallow marine layer and weak low level flow.

Beaches could be foggy throughout the day and visibility on the roads could be as low as a quarter-mile or less, according to the advisory.

Flights at coastal airports could be delayed Monday morning as well, according to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

Commuters and other drivers were advised to reduce speeds and use low beam headlights in the fog, with hazardous travel expected on Highways 1 and 101.

The advisory lasts until 10 a.m. Monday but the National Weather Service forecasts mornings of dense fog in coastal areas through Wednesday.

After a warm weekend and Daylight Saving Time starting to bring longer days, the forecast is slightly cooler this week for the South Coast with highs in the mid-60s and low-70s, and lows around 50.

It will be hotter in Santa Maria, where Monday's expected high was 85 degrees with temperatures in the 70s through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

